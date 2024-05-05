AY Poyoo opens up about feeling rejected by Ghanaians

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician AY Poyoo, also known as Emmanuel Yeboah, recently unveiled his latest EP titled ‘The Rejected Stone’, shedding light on his feelings of rejection within the Ghanaian community.



In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, AY Poyoo disclosed that the EP's title mirrors his sense of rejection stemming from early experiences in the music industry.



Drawing parallels to a child left behind by a parent on a journey, AY Poyoo described the emotions of abandonment and misunderstanding he faced.



He candidly addressed challenges in his music career, including initial media attention followed by a sense of being overlooked.



Despite setbacks, AY Poyoo remains committed to learning from past mistakes and evolving as an artist.