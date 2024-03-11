Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Highlife musician, Anthony Kwabena Amoah, popularly known as Abakomahene, has refuted rumors surrounding his latest hit, 'Don’t Mind Your Body.'



The track, produced by Kin Dee and praised for its vibrant highlife vibe, carries a message of self-acceptance.



While the song gained attention, it became associated with Moesha Boduong, a prominent socialite and actress known for advocating cosmetic surgery. Moesha's recent health challenges, including a reported stroke that left her right side paralyzed, sparked widespread concern and sympathy after a distressing video showed her in a hospital bed.



The timing of the song's release coincided with Moesha's health crisis, prompting speculation about its intended message.



However, Abakomahene clarified in a recent interview that, "The song is not aimed at mocking Moesha… I didn’t do the song because of her…When I dropped the song some weeks ago, it coincided with the news about her sickness so people are attributing it to her."