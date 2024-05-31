Abigail and Afronita stun audience to secure spot in Britain's Got Talent final

Entertainment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian dance duo Abigail and Afronita wowed both the audience and viewers at home with their performance on Britain's Got Talent, securing a place in the show's final.



Afronita and Abigail triumphed in the fourth semi-final on Thursday, earning the public vote with their captivating routine set featuring hits like Fuse ODG’s “Azonto,” Beyoncé’s “Run The World,” and Toofan’s “Gweta,”.



The crowd at Eventim Apollo erupted with applause so loud that judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli struggled to hear themselves give feedback. Simon Cowell expressed his admiration for the duo, even suggesting they might win the competition, saying, "When you've got it, you've got it. I thought last night I knew who was going to win the show this year, and I've just changed my mind."



Afronita, who discovered the deaf dancer Abigail in Ghana and nurtured her talent, shared her gratitude after the performance. "I feel blessed to be here and to see the audience on their feet, the judges happy. It's crazy. And I know she feels the same way," she said, gesturing to Abigail.





It's been an emotional journey so far, and we can't wait to see what's next! ????



See Abigail & Afronitaaa in the #BGT Grand Final this Sunday 2nd June at 7:30pm on @ITV 1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV. pic.twitter.com/M4G84BMLeb — BGT (@BGT) May 30, 2024