Abubakar Tahiru sets world record to advocate for sustainability

Abubakar Tahiru, a Ghanaian master's student at Auburn University in America, has spoken out about his recent world record achievement for hugging the most trees in one hour as an individual.



Tahiru embraced a total of 1,123 trees within one hour, setting a new Guinness World Record. In an interview with 3news, he revealed that his aim was not just to gain fame but to draw attention to the urgent need for environmental sustainability and climate change awareness.



Raised in a farming community and forest area in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Tahiru witnessed firsthand the impact of deforestation on his community. This experience ignited his passion for advocating environmental protection.



His record-breaking attempt, conducted during Ramadan fasting, was driven by his commitment to highlighting global environmental challenges. Tahiru hopes his achievement will inspire collective action to preserve and sustain the environment for future generations.



Tahiru, currently pursuing a Master's degree in Forestry, emphasized that his record-setting effort was not just a personal endeavor but a call for global cooperation in combating climate change.