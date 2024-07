Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

The 14th Chale Wote Street Art Festival will take place from August 19-25, 2024, in Osu, Accra.



Organized by Accra Dot Alt, the festival invites partnerships, featuring murals, performance art, music, and more.



It celebrates African art and culture, with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Ghana Tourism Authority.