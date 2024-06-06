You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 06Article 1947308

Ace Broadcaster Odartey Lamptey narrates how his media profession begun by chance

Nii Odartey Lamptey, a renowned Broadcaster and Journalist, shared his unexpected journey into the media industry during his first radio interview on 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb.

After completing his secondary education and pursuing studies in an airline school, he stumbled into broadcast journalism by chance when asked to help with a rehearsal at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Impressed by his voice, the Director offered him a position as a male newscaster.

Despite initial doubts, he accepted and underwent training at GBC, eventually becoming the head of news after nearly thirty years in the industry.

