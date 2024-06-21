You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 21Article 1952603

Source: BBC

Actor Donald Sutherland dies aged 88

The Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, star of films including The Hunger Games and Don't Look Now, has died at 88 after a long illness.

His son, the actor Kiefer Sutherland, said: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.

"Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Sutherland had almost 200 credits to his name in a career spanning more than half a century.

