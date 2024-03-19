Actor Oboy Siki cautions Wontumi over food poisoning speculations

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Chairman Wontumi, faces calls to redistribute his assets if allegations of former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah's death by food poisoning are proven.



Autopsy findings revealed that John Kumah, the former Ejisu lawmaker, succumbed to Multiple Myeloma, a type of cancer affecting plasma cells, critical for immune response.



Amidst speculations of food poisoning, Kumawood Actor, Oboy Siki, warns Chairman Wontumi of potential risks, referencing an alleged incident during Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour in Tamale.



In an interview with AMBASSADOR TV, Oboy Siki advised Chairman Wontumi to consider distributing his possessions if his aide's claims regarding food poisoning are substantiated.



He emphasizes the severity of food poisoning and calls for a thorough police investigation into the matter, urging caution among politicians and celebrities when consuming food from unfamiliar sources.