Actor Sunsum urges empathy for actors seeking support

Movies of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumawood actor Yaw Adu, widely known as Sunsum, has made a plea to Ghanaians, urging them to show empathy towards actors when they reach out for public support.



Highlighting the challenges faced by actors in the industry, Sunsum emphasized that many actors are forced to seek assistance because they do not earn as much from movies as perceived by the public. He pointed out that actors often fall victim to exploitation by movie producers, who underpay them despite their hard work.



Sharing his personal experiences, Sunsum recounted instances where he was financially cheated by producers. He cited an example from the movie "King of the Night," where he shot 37 scenes compared to Agya Koo's two scenes, yet received only 150 cedis for his efforts. He lamented how such situations lead actors to seek financial assistance in the future, only to be criticized for mismanagement when it's the fault of producers who deprive them of fair compensation.



Sunsum also mentioned the disappointing earnings from his movie "Abro Ne Beyie," which despite making good sales, only earned him 100 cedis. He attributed such challenges to internal issues within the industry and called for understanding from the public towards actors facing financial difficulties.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, Sunsum urged the public not to chastise actors who seek support but instead to offer their assistance. He emphasized the need for solidarity within the industry and urged for greater support from both fans and stakeholders to improve the livelihoods of actors.