Actress Akofa Edjeani applauds Ghana's film industry for fair gender representation

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Akofa Edjeani has emphasized that Ghana’s film industry maintains equitable gender representation in casting, ensuring equal opportunities for both men and women in various roles.



According to Edjeani, discrimination based on gender is absent in the industry, as casting decisions are primarily influenced by the requirements of the storyline rather than gender considerations.



"As the story dictates, the number of female roles in a film is determined. If a story necessitates ten female roles out of twenty, then ten females will be cast. Conversely, if the story only requires two female roles, then only two females will be cast," Edjeani stated during an interview on TV3's special International Women's Day broadcast.



She further elaborated that women are also actively involved behind the scenes, contributing in areas such as direction, costume design, makeup, special effects, and even camera work, ensuring a balanced representation throughout the industry.



Regarding salary parity between men and women for similar roles, Edjeani explained that remuneration in the film industry is contingent upon the individual's influence and contribution to the project.



"Payment is based on the value each individual brings to the table and their reputation in the industry," she noted. "Even if your screen time surpasses mine, I may still receive higher compensation due to my established reputation."



Edjeani illustrated this point by highlighting that established actors like Adjetey Annan may command higher fees even for minimal screen time, based on their track record and the value they bring to the production.



