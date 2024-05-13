Actress Janet Ackon alleges Super OD raped her

Movies of Monday, 13 May 2024

Actress Janet Ackon has accused her colleague, Super OD, of raping her in a hotel room many years ago, as she revealed on Accra-based Atink FM.



According to Ackon, the incident occurred during their first date, when Super OD allegedly drugged her drink without her knowledge, leaving her unconscious.



Upon awakening, she discovered that she had been sexually assaulted by the actor, who then warned her against seeing other men, claiming they were now in a relationship.



Recalling the traumatic experience, Ackon stated, "I went out to a hotel with OD. When we got there, I said I would take Fanta not knowing OD had laced my drink with a substance. I slept off only to wake up and see that he had slept with me."



She further revealed that Super OD threatened her, stating that if he discovered she was involved with any other man, he would resort to violence and potentially terminate her employment.



Ackon asserted that she remained in a relationship with Super OD for ten years before they eventually parted ways.