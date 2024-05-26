Actress Kehinde Bankole sets eyes on the Oscars

Movies of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: StarrFm

Acclaimed Nigerian actress Kehinde Bankole, fresh from winning the Best Lead Actress Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in 'Adire,' now aims for an Oscar nomination, expressing her desire for international recognition.



Reflecting on her recent success, she emphasizes the importance of teamwork and delivering outstanding performances.



Bankole's journey from modeling to acting has seen her feature in various movies and TV shows, showcasing her versatility.



With aspirations for global acclaim, Bankole's story highlights the growing success of African cinema on the international stage.