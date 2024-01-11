Actress, Ngozi Ezeonu cautions those spreading rumours of her death

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Ngozi Ezeonu has rubbished rumors of her death while warning those spreading such.



She had on the 5th of January posted a cryptic post on her instagram and it left so many confused.



The veteran actress said she has been receiving calls and messages from people trying to confirm the rumors making the rounds online that she has died.



She said those peddling rumors of her death even went as far as claiming that her son was the one who announced her “death”.



She warned that some things are too expensive to be used to chase clout and gather followers and news of her “death” is one of such.



Check out her post below:



