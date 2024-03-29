Adangba's 'We Want Peace' promotes unity ahead of 2024 elections

Music of Friday, 29 March 2024

Ghanaian artist Michael Adangba has released a peace anthem titled "We Want Peace" in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The song advocates for harmony and solidarity among Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliations.



Speaking in a recent interview, Adangba emphasized the importance of prioritizing national peace above all else, reminding listeners that Ghana is singular and elections occur every four years.



He cautioned against the misuse of freedom of speech, urging individuals to refrain from using language that incites violence and instead, to propagate messages of peace and justice.



Adangba expressed his optimism that the song will foster a peaceful atmosphere not only during the electoral process but also in its aftermath.



Notably, Adangba gained prominence with his track "Banga Wego ei," which became synonymous with the television program 'Ghana's Most Beautiful.'



