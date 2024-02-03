Addi Self reveals reason behind Shatta Wale's dismissal of SM Militants

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former member of the Shatta Movement's Militants, Addi Self, has revealed the primary motive behind Shatta Wale's dismissal of the group, shedding light on the events that led to their departure.



In an interview on Joy Prime, Addi Self disclosed that Shatta Wale expected him and his colleagues to retaliate against rapper Kweku Smoke, who had accused Shatta of song theft, but they failed to comply.



Recalling the incident, Addi Self recounted how Kweku Smoke had visited the camp and later accused Shatta Wale of stealing his song in a live video on social media. Despite Shatta Wale's reaction to Kweku Smoke's allegations, none of the militants defended him.



Addi Self approached Shatta Wale to seek clarity on the issue, expressing his reluctance to engage in the feud as he was unaware of the circumstances surrounding it. However, Shatta Wale was displeased with the militants' lack of response to Kweku Smoke's accusations.



According to Addi Self, Shatta Wale's disappointment led to their dismissal from the camp, resulting in Shatta Wale ignoring them, excluding them from shows, and ultimately announcing their expulsion publicly.



According to Addi Self's the fallout from the dismissal affected his music career, causing him to lose friends and collaboration opportunities. Despite the initial hurt, Addi Self maintains that he harbours no ill will towards Shatta Wale.



When asked about his continued support for Shatta Wale, Addi Self expressed his preference for observing and backing him from a distance rather than being closely associated and controlled. He affirmed his decision not to return to the camp.



Since departing from the Shatta Movement, Addi Self has released three projects, including his latest track, "Mobile Money," from his upcoming album titled ‘Zongoroto.’ He remains focused on advancing his music career independently.