Adekunle Gold inspires sickle cell survivors: 'If I can, you can too'

Nigerian artist, Adekunle Gold, has shared an encouraging message with grappling with sickle cell anemia during his recent performance, highlighting his own journey with the disease.



"I've lived with sickle cell disease since birth," Adekunle Gold disclosed, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs entwined with his condition.



Grateful for his ability to navigate the illness while pursuing his passion for music globally, Adekunle Gold seized the moment to uplift fellow survivors.



"To all sickle cell survivors, remain resilient," he emphasized, urging them to persist in their aspirations despite the hurdles posed by the illness.



In a gesture of solidarity, Adekunle Gold dedicated his track "5 Star" to those affected by sickle cell disease, offering unwavering support in their ongoing battle.



