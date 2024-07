Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: Hollywoodreporter

Adele, after her Las Vegas residency, plans a hiatus due to emotional exhaustion.



She stated no plans for new music soon, wanting to explore other creative avenues.



Expressing discomfort with fame, she reflected on missing her pre-celebrity anonymity.



Adele's upcoming projects include a trademarked company and a special Munich residency in August.