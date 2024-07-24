You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 24Article 1962938

Source: The Chronicle

Adisadel College hosts Santa ’08 Alumni Homecoming from July 26 to 28

The three-day celebration includes nostalgic and engaging activities for alumni The three-day celebration includes nostalgic and engaging activities for alumni

Adisadel College in Cape Coast will host the Santa '08 Alumni for a grand homecoming event from July 26-28.

The three-day celebration includes nostalgic and engaging activities for alumni and current students.

Festivities start on Friday with a bonfire and board games. Saturday features a formal presentation, mentoring sessions, and evening entertainment.

Sunday begins with an Anglican church service and concludes with a "cement party" and the alumni's departure.

Santa '08 President Nana Kwesi Coomson highlighted the event's significance in fostering bonds and inspiring students.

The Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School 2008 alumni will also participate in the mentoring activities.

