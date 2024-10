Entertainment of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Adjetey Anang expressed his desire for Sarkodie to record a song addressing illegal mining, or galamsey, during an interview on October 4, 2024.



He highlighted Sarkodie's influence due to his use of the Twi dialect.



Anang emphasized the need to combat galamsey, which harms Ghana's environment and economy.