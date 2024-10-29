Aduberks: Celebrity drummer lights up Accra's nightlife with exhilarating 'Drums & Mixes' series

Music of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Celebrity drummer Aduberks is on a new journey to stoke the fires of Accra's gleeful nightlife.



Speaking exclusively to Class News' Prince Benjamin (PB), the award-winning drummer said he was doing so via his new project christened Drums & Mixes.



Drums & Mixes, he explained, was the natural outcome after years of collaborating with Ghana's biggest disk jockeys (DJs), music brands - secular



and sacred - trusted entertainment venues, and honing his gift all along.



For each of the Drums & Mixes series' 10 episodes, Aduberks performs in between two DJs playing back-to-back (B2B), and a master of ceremony (MC) to tune the vibrations of their ever-eager cosmopolitan audience, bringing them to a place where nothing else matters but the beat, lightness, and unforgettable memories.



According to the TAMA ambassador and record producer, a brand new Drums & Mixes episode was fast-approaching.



Having whetted the appetite of revelers with two fantastic episodes already, hesaid his team was open to collaborations with recreational centres and event organisers for the remaining eight, adding it was unsurprisingly proving a powerful crowd-puller.



To spice up the episodes, he said "other creatives" will join the set as time goes on.



"Like keyboardists, artistes, etc," he explained. "But for now, we're just doing the DJ segment."



African Parte is the inaugural Drums & Mixes episode, showcasing Afro House and Amapiano. It took Aduberks to the Polo Beach Club, La, Accra. Click here to experience it.



Meanwhile, Aduberks featured on Team Eternity's hit Yes Sir.



The band FRA!'s latest bop We Go Make Am also features him.