Adult content to be officially allowed on Elon Musk’s X after policy update

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has updated its policies to permit adult content, as long as it's consensual and properly labeled.



The announcement was made via Safety X on June 3.



The platform aims to support adult autonomy in creating and engaging with sexual content while protecting minors and users who prefer not to see such content.



This move reflects a shift in attitude since Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, prioritizing freedom of expression.



However, it has faced criticism for potentially enabling hate speech and misinformation, despite reinstating previously banned accounts like Trump's and Alex Jones'.