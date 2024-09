Movies of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: Gh Celebrities

Adult film star Jay Hefner, whose real name was Saiveon Hopkins, was killed in Lincoln, Nebraska, on September 7, 2024.



He was shot while defending his cousin during a fight.



The 24-year-old leaves behind a young daughter and a terminally ill mother.



His family’s GoFundMe has surpassed its goal.