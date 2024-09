Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, went viral for her energetic lip-sync performance of King Paluta’s hit “Makoma” at a New Patriotic Party (NPP) event.



Her lively dance surprised many and earned her the playful title “entertainment prefect” online.



The song has become a campaign anthem for the NPP.