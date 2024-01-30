Adwoa Tima Awuah: Ghanaian reaches Miss Germany finals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a remarkable achievement, 22-year-old Adwoa Tima Awuah has secured a spot in the finals of the renowned Miss Germany awards, a prestigious platform recognizing women for their social impact, Graphic Showbiz reports.



Miss Germany has evolved from a traditional beauty contest to an accolade celebrating women who actively engage in societal responsibilities and undertake projects to enhance the German community. Adwoa Tima Awuah, the founder of the Yemiyiefo Foundation (YFM Ghana), has become a finalist for her outstanding contributions.



Yemiyiefo Foundation, initiated in 2021, focuses on supporting young girls in rural areas of Ghana, ensuring they complete Junior High School (JHS) and transition to Senior High School (SHS). The foundation has already provided 15 full scholarships for girls in deprived communities to pursue JHS education and conducted workshops in Life Skills programs, reaching over 1000 Junior High School students in the Eastern and Central Regions of Ghana.



Beyond her impactful work in Ghana, Adwoa is currently on a mission to enhance the lives of African immigrants in Germany. Her project involves providing psychosocial services to facilitate the integration of migrants into German society.



Adwoa Tima Awuah stands out as the youngest and only black candidate among the top 10 finalists in the Miss Germany competition. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on February 24 at Europapark, Germany.



Expressing her mission at Miss Germany, Adwoa emphasized, “As a former migrant from Ghana to Germany, I know how challenging migration and integration can be, especially without sufficient support. My mission at Miss Germany is to create more empathy for migration and integration with a documentary. I also work at a psychosocial center to support migrants, especially the African community. This trip is more than a mission. It is my connection to my roots, the challenges of my family, and the difficulties of all those who had to leave their familiar surroundings and start anew in Germany.”