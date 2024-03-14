Afia Schwarzenegger urges John Kuma’s wife to refrain from public utterances

LifeStyle of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Afia Schwarzenegger, the outspoken Ghanaian socialite, has advised Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late deputy finance minister, John Kumah, to focus on mourning her husband and refrain from speaking publicly.



In a TikTok live session, Afia stressed that a widow should avoid addressing the media or engaging in public discourse before her husband’s burial. She cautioned against heeding politicians’ advice to speak out, warning that doing so could lead to unnecessary controversy.



“The woman [Kumah’s wife] is a pastor, and I know she is not going to do politics, but she should keep quiet. If you follow politicians, you will end up making unnecessary remarks," Afia remarked.





Afia's comments came after Lilian Kumah gave an interview to Accra-based Asaase Radio, responding to criticisms surrounding her husband’s death.Regarding speculation about John Kumah's demise, an autopsy report has ruled out poisoning as the cause. Kumah passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital after battling illness for some time. He was 45 years old.John Kumah was seen as a rising star within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was considered a potential running mate to the party's flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He recently won his party’s parliamentary primaries by a large margin in his constituency.An entrepreneur, preacher, and lawyer, Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before entering parliament in 2020.He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.