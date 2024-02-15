Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) calls for submissions for its 20th edition

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Africa Film Academy (AFA) has officially opened submissions for the 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), inviting filmmakers across Africa and the diaspora to participate.



In conjunction with this announcement, the organizers have disclosed the plans and activities set for the 2024 edition.



Shaibu Husseni, the director-general of the Nigeria Film and Video Censor Board, will resume his role as the head of AMAA’s college of screeners for the landmark 20th edition, as confirmed in a statement.



Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, the appointed CEO of the AFA board, emphasized the intentional nature of unveiling the forthcoming activities, aiming to engage film practitioners throughout the continent and beyond.



According to Anyiam-Osigwe, submissions for all award categories will close in April. Furthermore, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, will reprise his role as the host for the 20th edition, marking the formal conclusion of the 19th edition under the Africa Film Academy's auspices and heralding the commencement of preparations for AMAA 2024.



Highlighting the significance of the milestone 20th edition, Anyiam-Osigwe said, "The 20th edition of the AMAA will serve as a testimony to African creativity...celebrating and toasting not just the Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and her contribution in placing African film and filmmakers on the global stage."



He further added, "AMAAs showcase the finest in African film and cinematography and has brought the World to appreciate African film and filmmakers. AMAA is currently calling for entries in all categories, and this will last till April 2024. We are now accepting submissions for the 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards."



Encouraging submissions across various categories such as feature films, shorts, animation, and documentaries, Anyiam-Osigwe underscored AMAA's mission to provide a networking platform and recognition for African filmmakers based on merit and professionalism rather than popularity.



Husseini, representing the jury and college of screeners, expressed anticipation for outstanding submissions from African filmmakers. "I would like to reiterate that the country of film is different from the origin of film. We don’t encourage films that don’t have Africans or filmmakers of African descent. Films can be uploaded on the film freeway," he emphasized.



With its enduring commitment to excellence and authenticity, AMAA continues to champion African cinema on the global stage, celebrating two decades of remarkable storytelling and cinematic artistry.