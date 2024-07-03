You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 03Article 1956545

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

    

Source: Classfmonline

Africans suffer because of Christianity – Ambolley

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Gyedu Blay Ambolley criticized contemporary Africans for forsaking ancestral ways in favor of Christianity, accusing pastors of prioritizing money over compassion.

He challenged Christian leaders to demonstrate Jesus' power by healing the sick in hospitals.

Ambolley lamented that Africans practice forgiveness and tolerance preached by Christianity more than Westerners do, despite the latter's contradictory actions.

His remarks were sparked by a viral video of Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri cursing defectors from his congregation.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment