Africans suffer because of Christianity – Ambolley

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Gyedu Blay Ambolley criticized contemporary Africans for forsaking ancestral ways in favor of Christianity, accusing pastors of prioritizing money over compassion.



He challenged Christian leaders to demonstrate Jesus' power by healing the sick in hospitals.



Ambolley lamented that Africans practice forgiveness and tolerance preached by Christianity more than Westerners do, despite the latter's contradictory actions.



His remarks were sparked by a viral video of Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri cursing defectors from his congregation.