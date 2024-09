Music of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Afrikan Youth has released a new single, “Oh chale!” blending Afrobeat and Afro fusion.



The track, produced by He-Brew, promotes optimism and seizing opportunities, showcasing Afrikan Youth’s evolved sound and vocal style.



Accompanied by a music and lyric video, it’s available on major streaming platforms.