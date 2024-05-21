AfroBeach festival launched

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Laboma Beach Resort management inaugurated the AfroBeach Festival in Accra, spotlighting Ghana's rich culture, music, and scenic coastal beauty. Scheduled for December 27-29 for the Christmas Experience and December 31-January 1, 2025, for the New Year Experience, the festival will feature top musicians promising an unforgettable experience. Chairman Daniel Okpoti highlighted the event's cultural showcases and networking opportunities, expecting a global audience.



Abeiku Santana, CEO of Kaya Tours and part of the organizing team, emphasized the significance of beach tourism globally, catering to diverse visitors seeking relaxation and adventure.



He affirmed that the AfroBeach Festival will provide the desired leisure and relaxation to tourists, announcing plans for a global tour to promote the event.



Acknowledging beach tourism's importance, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament for La Dade Kotopon Constituency, encouraged vendors to register for stands, envisioning a unique experience unparalleled in the country.



The festival aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among industry stakeholders and government agencies to boost beach tourism.