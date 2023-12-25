AfroFuture Foundation pledges to assist UNICEF construct 30 toilets in Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a concerted effort to elevate well-being and sanitation in Ghana, the AfroFuture Foundation has joined forces with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to construct 30 toilets in deprived communities.



The pledge was announced during a brief event on December 23, 2023, in Accra, where Ken Agyapong Jnr., co-founder of AfroFuture, revealed plans for fundraising to support the initiative.



Ken Agyapong Jnr. emphasized the diaspora's eagerness to contribute to positive change and outlined the foundation's goal to connect Ghanaians abroad with opportunities for impactful involvement.



“When the people from the diaspora come, they always want to help like what can we do? So with that aspect, we are working with UNICEF and other organizations so that we can help,” Ken Agyapong Jnr. stated.



He further explained that the foundation aims to raise ₵99,000 cedis, with each participant contributing ₵3,330 cedis for the construction of the much-needed toilets.



This collaborative effort between AfroFuture Foundation and UNICEF not only addresses the immediate need for sanitation facilities but also signifies a commitment to the overall well-being of Ghanaian children.



The partnership was officially revealed during the “Bridging the Gap: Diaspora Dialogue Brunch” on December 23, 2023, in Accra.



AfroFuture, renowned for its influential music festival, will leverage its vibrant platform to promote and facilitate UNICEF’s initiatives in Ghana, with a special focus on education, sanitation, and empowerment.



Fiachra McAsey, Deputy Representative for UNICEF Ghana, emphasized the importance of increased private sector and philanthropic involvement in initiatives for children.



Beyond the sanitation initiative, AfroFuture and UNICEF plan to enhance educational outcomes for Ghanaian children. The foundation, with a track record of educational initiatives since 2017, will introduce the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship. This scholarship will provide 25,000 cedis each to three young female applicants, empowering them to pursue their academic aspirations.



Gifty Boakye, Director of the AfroFuture Foundation, highlighted the foundation’s longstanding commitment to providing quality education, food drives, and uplifting underserved communities across Africa since 2017. The collaboration represents a significant stride towards a brighter and more sustainable future for Ghanaian children.