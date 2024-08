Music of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

M3nsa criticized Buju Banton's remarks about Afrobeats, which Banton claimed was profit-driven and lacking social consciousness compared to traditional African music.



M3nsa defended the diversity in music, arguing that not all artists should be expected to address societal issues.



He found Banton's comments condescending and misplaced.