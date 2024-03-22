Afrobeats has no future - Jay Foley

Music of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Media personality Jay Foley has made a bold prediction, suggesting that the Afrobeats genre may be headed for a downturn in the near future.



Speaking on the latest episode of “Uncut with D-Black,” Foley expressed his concerns about the sustainability of the current state of Afrobeats.



Foley highlighted the increasing global interest in African culture as a potential catalyst for change within the music industry.



"The evolution of Afrobeats is coming faster than its current existence," Foley remarked, emphasizing the shifting focus towards authentic African sounds.



He elaborated on his prediction, envisioning a scenario where Afrobeats gives way to a more diverse array of genuine African musical expressions.



"By then, it wouldn’t be Afrobeats, it would be something else that represents Africa," Foley stated, suggesting that the genre's saturation could lead to its eventual decline.



Foley also delved into the nuances of Afrobeat, noting its origins as a strictly Nigerian sound. He highlighted the challenges faced by Ghanaian artists attempting to adopt the style without incorporating local elements.



"Afrobeats is Nigerian music. Forget about it," Foley asserted, underscoring the importance of maintaining cultural authenticity in musical expressions.



His remarks echo sentiments shared by many in the music industry, emphasizing the need for artists to embrace their cultural roots and prioritize authenticity over external influences.