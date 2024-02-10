Afronita and TV3 Talented Kids' Abigail audition for Britain’s Got Talent

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian dancers, Afronita (a former member of Ghanaian dance group DWP) and Abigail, (a former participant on TV3's Talented Kids), have embarked on a new journey to showcase their talent on the global stage.



The dynamic duo recently auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent on Friday, February 9.



Their audition left judges impressed, as they showcased the vibrancy and skill that characterizes Ghanaian dance culture. Their performance not only earned accolades from the judges but also secured their passage to the next phase of the renowned talent competition.



By gracing the center stage of Britain’s Got Talent, Afronita and Abigail have elevated Ghana’s profile as a hotbed of diverse talent.



Having garnered attention through their captivating dance videos, the duo have cultivated a strong following within Ghana and beyond. Their success resonates deeply with Ghanaians, who have rallied behind them with messages of support and encouragement for their journey on Britain’s Got Talent.



Prior to their appearance on the show, Afronita parted ways with her previous dancing group, DWP Academy. While the reasons for her departure remain undisclosed, the group extended their best wishes for her future endeavors, acknowledging her talent and dedication to the craft.





Britain’s Got Talent, a flagship program on ITV, has become a global phenomenon within the Got Talent series. Hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the show features aspiring talents from diverse backgrounds vying for the coveted title. The winner not only earns a cash prize of £250,000 but also gets the opportunity to perform in front of royalty at The Royal Variety Show.