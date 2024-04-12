Afronita reveals upcoming song collaboration with FBS

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian dancer Afronita has disclosed her hidden singing talents and announced an upcoming musical collaboration with the popular group FBS.



She revealed this during a recent interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3.



Afronita shared that the song was recorded back in October 2023, but its release is still pending.



Initially hesitant about venturing into music, Afronitas expressed gratitude towards FBS for their encouragement and support throughout the recording process. According to her, despite her reservations, the group's guidance and fine-tuning resulted in a satisfying outcome.



Reflecting on her experience, Afronita said: "Trying to convince me was very difficult, they really tried because we kept having meetings upon meetings and I’m like no I am not a musician and I can’t do this."



Despite her initial skepticism, Afronitaa's efforts in the studio paid off, as she described the final product as "nice."



