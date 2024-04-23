Afronitaa didn't invite DWP academy to her launch - Quables

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ernest Kwablah, co-founder of DWP Academy, known as Quables, has spoken out about the absence of DWP Academy members at Afronitaa's Afrostar Kids Academy launch.



In an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Quables revealed that neither he nor any DWP Academy member received an invitation from Afronitaa.



During the launch event on April 14, attended by fans and celebrities like Samini and Mr Drew, Afronitaa's former colleagues were noticeably absent, prompting speculation about their relationship following her departure from the group.



Quables expressed disappointment in Afronitaa's failure to invite the DWP team, noting that only a last-minute call to a team member named Aba was made, suggesting a proper invitation process.



However, no formal invitation was extended after this conversation.



In the interview, Quables questioned Afronitaa's treatment of her longtime dance group members, emphasizing that other guests were invited while her former colleagues were not.



He also highlighted similar exclusion during Afronitaa's recent birthday celebration, which was attended only by her TikTok followers.



Despite these events, Quables clarified that he harbors no resentment towards Afronitaa and wishes her success in her new ventures post-DWP Academy.



He expressed confidence that if invited, DWP members would have shown their support at her launch.