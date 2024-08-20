“After paying GHS75K, I ended up in Togo prison while on my way to Canada” – Ogyam shares sad story (Video)

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: GH Page

Renowned critic Ogyam recently revealed a shocking ordeal during an interview on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show.



His planned trip to Canada turned disastrous after he sought help from Ohemaa Jackie, a so-called travel facilitator.



Ogyam was led to Togo under false pretenses and provided with a fake passport, leading to his detention by airport authorities for possessing fraudulent documents.



He had paid GHS75,000 for her services.



This experience, marked by deception and bureaucratic failure, resulted in his imprisonment in Togo.









