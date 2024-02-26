Afua Asantewaa accuses Guinness World Records of breaching contract

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024
Afua Asantewaa has accused Guinness World Records (GWR) of violating their contract by prematurely announcing the outcome of her singing marathon.
In an interview with GTV, Asantewaa expressed her disappointment, stating that the contract stipulated she would be informed of the results before they were made public. She emphasized her willingness to share both successes and failures with her audience.
Despite her efforts to access the email containing the results, which was sent on February 12, Asantewaa asserted that technical difficulties prevented her from doing so. She informed GWR of the issue but has yet to receive a response.
Asantewaa revealed plans to announce the results once GWR addressed the matter, expressing her team's anticipation and desire for a formal press conference.
