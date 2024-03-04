Afua Asantewaa apologizes for delay in announcing sing-a-thon result

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afua Asantewaa, the renowned social media figure, has extended her apologies to Ghanaians for the delay in communicating the outcome of her sing-a-thon before the Guinness World Record (GWR) made it public.



Expressing regret, Asantewaa acknowledged the anticipation among her supporters regarding the sing-a-thon results and admitted to the public's rightful expectations for transparency in the announcement process.



In an interview with U-TV on March 2, Asantewaa reflected on the unexpected manner in which the results surfaced, expressing her astonishment and the initial scramble to verify the outcome before responding to the development.



Reflecting on the process, she shared, "After this whole thing, we were anticipating that whatever the outcome and wherever the result will come, we would do a press conference because we started with a press conference."



Regarding the delayed communication, Asantewaa emphasized her commitment to promoting Ghana and expressed her desire not to let the sing-a-thon incident hinder future initiatives.



Asantewaa's sing-a-thon, which spanned five days from December 24 to December 29, 2023, garnered significant attention and anticipation among Ghanaians. However, despite months of waiting and inquiries, the GWR had been reviewing the evidence provided by Asantewaa's team without definitive outcomes.



On February 23, the GWR's response to another Ghanaian's query hinted at Asantewaa's awareness of the results, prompting disappointment among her followers and the public at large.



Clarifying her position, Asantewaa disclosed her inability to access the GWR account, which rendered her unaware of the specifics behind her disqualification and the subsequent delay in result dissemination.



She expressed concern over the backlash she faced despite lacking access to crucial information that could offer insights into the situation.



Asantewaa's apology and explanation aim to address the public's concerns while emphasizing her ongoing commitment to promoting Ghana despite the challenges encountered during the sing-a-thon ordeal.