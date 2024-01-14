Afua Asantewaa donates to Tema General Hospital

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 January 2024

Source: 3news

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum has made a special cash donation to the Tema General Hospital after her successful longest singing marathon attempt.



The undisclosed amount from the Guinness World Record attempt breaker is aimed at supporting the physiotherapy and the children’s surgical department of the health facility.



To Afua Asantewaa, the gesture forms part of activities lined up to express her heartfelt thanks to the massive support received during and after the historic world record attempt.



Describing the gesture as her widow's mite, she said: “this is just a token, but l believe it will take care of some of medical bills in these departments. We promise to visit again.”



Prince Addo Osei, principal of the physio department, and Rufina Mintah, a nursing officer, received the donations and expressed their profound gratitude to the donor for the support.