Afua Asantewaa honoured with customized gold watch

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has received a specially crafted watch from the Ghanaian-owned watch brand, Warrior King Watches, in recognition of her remarkable achievement in promoting Ghana globally.



In December 2023, Asantewaa embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt, organizing a singing marathon that commenced at midnight on December 24th and concluded on December 29th.



Expressing her gratitude on Facebook after receiving the prestigious Ghanaian-made watch, Asantewaa said, "Time is essential, and every second counts. Warrior King gifted me this CUSTOMIZED WARRIOR KING HERITAGE timepiece to celebrate my record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual - Guinness World Records. Proudly made in Ghana, it bears bold inscriptions of Afua Asantewaa. Do you know what time it is?"