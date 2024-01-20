Afua Asantewaa lauds Dr. Bawumia for voice restoration support

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, the daring contender for a Guinness World Record in a sing-a-thon, has expressed her gratitude to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for procuring a voice-restoring drug for her post-marathon recovery.



To surpass the existing record of 105 hours set by an Indian in 2012, Afua Asantewaa embarked on a remarkable five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and concluded at 7:00 am on December 29. Despite facing numerous challenges both on and off the stage during the marathon, she persisted, earning acclaim and admiration.



Afua sang continuously for an impressive five days, six hours, and 55 minutes, capturing the hearts of audiences across various sectors, including the corporate world.



Unfortunately, along the way, she experienced the loss of her voice. Dr. Bawumia, recognizing her determination, ordered a voice-restoring drug to support her during the record attempt. Regrettably, the drug arrived after she had completed the marathon.



Although Afua had already finished the attempt before the arrival of the drug, she expressed sincere appreciation for Dr. Bawumia's thoughtful gesture.



Taking to social media, she shared her sentiments, stating, "Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia H.E. the Vice president of Ghana, ordered a drug to restore my lost voice during my record attempt, unfortunately, it arrived after I ended at 126 hours 52mins. This is very humbling, and I appreciate this gesture."