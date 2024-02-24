Afua Asantewaa responds to Guinness World Records rejection of singing marathon attempt

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afua Asantewaa, has broken her silence on the rejection of her singing marathon attempt by the Guinness World Records.



The decision, according to her, was revealed just moments before she was set to host a gala dinner and launch the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network, an event graced by the presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Expressing her sentiments on the outcome, Asantewaa stated, "The news of the outcome of my Sing-a-thon attempt came few minutes as I was preparing to host a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network attended by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."



She affirmed that she would announce her next course of action in the coming days, indicating a potential resolve to pursue alternate avenues or perhaps challenge the decision.



