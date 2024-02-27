Afua Asantewaa’s claim of losing GWR login details disputed by Kwame Dadzie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Afua Asantewaa has attributed her delayed announcement of disqualification from the Guinness World Records (GWR) portal to a purported loss of login credentials.



However, Kwame Dadzie, an esteemed entertainment journalist, vehemently refuted her assertions, labeling them as false and issuing a warning of potential exposure if she persists with her claims.



Dadzie asserted, “She is lying, I swear to you. She didn’t lose her login information. The interview she gave is untrue. I have proof, and if she wants it, I will expose her.”





The Guinness World Records, in a statement released on Friday, February 23, 2024, revealed that Afua Asantewaa from Ghana fell short in her attempt to surpass her own record for the longest singing marathon, which she undertook in December 2023.Expressing their sentiments via X (formerly Twitter), the GWR acknowledged the setback and expressed hopes for her future attempts. “We’ve observed how motivating it has been for her followers. We hope Afua has the best of luck going forward when attempting other records,” they stated.Moreover, the GWR confirmed that Asantewaa’s team received reimbursement for the expenses incurred during the priority review process.In December 2023, Asantewaa embarked on the challenge to break the existing record, set in 2012 at 105 hours. Her grueling five-day singing marathon, commencing at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, concluded at 7:00 am on December 29, 2023.Despite her efforts, Asantewaa fell short of the record, having sung continuously for five days, six hours, and fifty-five minutes.