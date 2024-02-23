Afua Asantewaa's longest singing marathon attempt rejected

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon has concluded without achieving success. Despite her valiant effort, Afua's endeavor to etch her name in the annals of record-breaking has fallen short of the mark.



Guinness World Records finally gave their verdict on Asantewaa's attempt, stating, "Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans."



The arduous journey towards the record had commenced with Afua's determined vocals, resonating with hope and aspiration. Fans rallied behind her, offering unwavering support throughout the endurance test, encapsulating the essence of unity and determination.



However, as the evidence check progressed, Afua made a request for priority service, aiming to expedite the verification process. Despite her efforts, the rigorous standards set by Guinness World Records persisted.



Guinness World Records extended its well-wishes to Afua, acknowledging her relentless pursuit of excellence. "We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the organization affirmed, underlining its commitment to fostering a culture of ambition and achievement.



