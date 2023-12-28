Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon: Ajagurajah, Diana Asamoah spotted at event

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 December 2023

The Sing-a-thon challenge is still in progress as the Sing-a-thon breaker, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has a few hours to finish her task.



Also, some Ghanaian celebrities were present at the Akwaaba Village on the evening of December 27, 2023, to motivate her.



Among the numerous renowned personalities included Ajagurajah, and gospel artiste cum evangelist, Diana Asamoah.



Their presence at the Sing-a-thon grounds was to also rally their support behind Afua Asantewaa.



Other Ghanaian personalities who thronged the Sing-a-thon grounds on Day 4 included Gifty Anti, ScewFaze, Salma Mumin, Christabel Ekeh, and Kwaku Manu, among others.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum declared intentions to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



The event began on December 24, 2023, and is scheduled to end on December 27, 2023.



The first attempt was broken by Sunil Waghmare. She is currently the longest-singing marathon winner. She achieved this in 2012 when she sang for 105 hours.



The past days have seen the attendance of prominent figures including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and showbiz personalities such as Cina Soul, Efya, Kwabena Kwabena, Afronitaaa, Nana Ama McBrown, Piesie Esther, Dancegod Llyod, Akuapem Poloo at the sing-a-thon grounds to support Asantewaa.



Watch the video below:





