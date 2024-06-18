Afua Asantewaa secures partnership deal with Phyto Science

Television of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: 3news

Phyto Science Africa has signed Afua Asantewaa, known for Guinness World Record feats, to a two-year contract starting June 16, 2024, potentially renewable.



Managing Director Mr. Bismark Osafo Boateng praised her endurance, exemplified during a recent Singathon, aligning with their brand values.



He welcomed her warmly to Phyto Science Worldwide, emphasizing their shared journey ahead.



Asantewaa expressed gratitude for the opportunity, pledging to elevate the brand further.



Phyto Science, renowned for plant-based stem cell therapy since 2012, aims to reshape medical perspectives on disease pathophysiology.