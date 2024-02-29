Afua Asantewaa seeks clarity on disqualification of sing-a-thon attempt by GWR

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Despite the clarification from officials of the Guinness World Records (GWR) regarding her disqualification, Afua Asantewaa remains uncertain about the reasons behind her failed attempt to break the longest singing marathon record.



On February 23, 2024, GWR announced that Afua Asantewaa of Ghana did not succeed in her attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon, which she undertook in December 2023.



According to Alina Polianskaya, the PR Executive for Guinness World Records, Asantewaa's singathon fell short due to discrepancies in adhering to the prescribed rest break intervals. Polianskaya responded to Joy FM's inquiry, stating, “Afua Asantewaa’s singathon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records.”



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Asantewaa expressed her frustration at not receiving specific details from GWR regarding her disqualification. Despite widespread speculation attributing her disqualification to rest breaks, Asantewaa revealed that as of February 26, she had not received any official communication from GWR due to technical difficulties accessing her GWR portal.



"I complained to them and I only heard from them on Tuesday, February 27. Although they didn’t give reasons why I was disqualified, the message only said I was unsuccessful and that anytime I was ready to give it a go again, they would apply internally for me. So, the people calling me a liar don’t know what they are talking about," she clarified.



Regarding her future attempts at GWR records, Asantewaa mentioned that she is yet to plan with her team for the appropriate time. However, she expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support and asserted her determination to persevere despite challenges.



"The love shown me was so huge, it was massive, and I thank Ghanaians very much but in my next attempt, if even I don’t get support, I will still go ahead and do it because I am one person who doesn’t give up easily," she said.