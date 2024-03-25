Afua Asantewaa set to perform at Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation fundraising dinner in the USA

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Guinness World Record (GWR) contender and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) ambassador, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, has been confirmed as a performer at the 2024 conference and fundraising dinner of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation in the USA.



The highly anticipated annual conference, marking the Foundation’s 21st anniversary, is scheduled for May 17-18 at the prestigious Atlanta Buckhead Hotel, USA.



This year's theme, "Modern Cancer Care: An Integrative Approach to Excellence, Equity, and Innovation for Africa," underscores the importance of advancing healthcare initiatives on the continent.



Following the conference sessions, a fundraising dinner will be held to gather support for healthcare missions and medical education endeavors.



Known as the 'Singathoner,' Asantewaa is expected to share insights on endurance and the resilience of women facing cancer battles, while also captivating the audience with her musical talents during the fundraising gala.



In an invitation letter signed by Gabriel Asumeng (M.D., MDiv), president of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation of North America (GPSF), Asantewaa's influential role in society, particularly her dedication to women's empowerment, was highlighted.



The letter stated, "...You are an influential individual in our society with a particular interest in women empowerment. You continue to inspire women and children in Ghana."



Asantewaa's presence promises to elevate the evening, inspiring attendees and furthering the Foundation's mission to improve healthcare access and education across Africa.