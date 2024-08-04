You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 04Article 1966541

Afua Nash raises eyebrows as she eats huge earthenware bowl of fufu [Video]

Ghanaian internet sensation Afua Nash has gone viral again with a new video showing her eating a massive earthenware bowl of fufu at Aduanipa restaurant.

Known for her unique way of eating "gobɛ" (beans and plantains), Nash arrived in a flowing black gown, dancing enthusiastically before tackling the fufu, which was topped with various meats and proteins.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers expressing concern about her health and questioning if she finished the entire bowl.

Watch the video below:



