Agbeko denies releasing 'diss' song aimed at Ayigbe Edem

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bismark Agbeko Yankah, widely recognized in showbiz as Agbeko, has refuted claims of releasing any 'diss' track targeting his fellow Voltarian artist, Ayigbe Edem.



Agbeko, once under Hammer The Last Two records, emphasized in an interview on 3FM Drive that he holds a deep affection for his fellow Voltarian and always speaks highly of him.



“I never made a diss song for Edem. Edem is like my blood. Big ups to him and the entire Last Two group and Hammer himself. I don’t have anything against Edem. I love Edem and say good things about him on the streets,” Agbeko stated on Wednesday, February 21.



The rapper, who has taken a lengthy hiatus from music for almost two decades, attributed the downturn in his career to struggles with substance abuse, spiritual challenges, and associations with negative influences.



While refraining from blaming the music industry for his setbacks, Agbeko acknowledged that his personal battles led to his downfall.



When queried about the support he requires, he expressed, “I need management. I feel like I am not done with music,” acknowledging the necessity for rehabilitation to overcome substance abuse. “I really need rehab to stay off the street. I am ready for change,” he affirmed.